Twenty (20) Minority legislators were sued by the State for marching to the head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to protest against the results of the 2020 elections.

The NDC MPs were expected to appear before the Accra Magistrate Court today, January 4, 202, after being summoned.

However, none of the legislators appeared in court, forcing the Accra Circuit Court 11 to adjourn the case.

State sues Haruna Iddrisu, other NDC MPs who marched to EC’s office

Addressing the press in Parliament earlier today, Mr. Iddrisu said the Minority MPs failed to show up in court because they were not served with any court summons.

He noted that the charged NDC MPs will not honour any “social media invitations” from the state.

“We don’t respond, and we will not respond to social media invitations by the Ghana Police Service. I have not been personally served as is the requirement of the law as well as many of my colleagues,” the Minority Leader said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“The Ghana police service is allowing itself to be used as a tool of manipulation,” Mr. Iddrisu added.

The NDC MPs sued by the State include Samuel George and John Abdulai Jinapor.

Others are Rockson Nelson Etse Kwami Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Yerlabi, Dr Kwabena Donkor, Bashir Alhassan Fuseini and Kwabena Mintah Akando.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case to 19th January 2021.