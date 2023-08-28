NPP super delegates elections worse than Russia-Ukraine war — Omane Boamah

An agent of flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, Ali Zakaria was attacked in the North East Region.

The deputy spokesperson for the Alan Campaign Team, Richard Nyamah stated that the agent was beaten to a pulp for protesting the public display of ballots by some delegates.

In a Twitter post, Omane Boamah said NPP super delegates elections are worse than the Russia-Ukraine war.

Also, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama expressed acts of electoral violence tarnishing the reputation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama referred to the instances of electoral violence that transpired in Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019, as well as the tragic killing of eight innocent citizens in 2020.

In a Twitter post, Mahama conveyed his belief that subjecting political opponents to brutality during elections contradicts the values of contemporary society, especially when it occurs within the same party, emphasizing that the events in Ayawaso West Wuogon and the loss of innocent lives in 2020 continue to blemish the legacies of both leaders.

