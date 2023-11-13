ADVERTISEMENT
NPP to conduct parliamentary primaries for sitting MPs on Jan 20

Evans Annang

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will conduct the parliamentary primaries for constituencies it has sitting lawmakers on January 20, 2024.

NPP MPs

According to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua the revision of the date is intended to streamline the party's electoral processes.

According to the NEC, the nomination period for interested candidates will be open from December 20 to December 22, 2023.

The General Secretary emphasised that detailed guidelines will be provided to govern the conduct of the primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs.

The party expressed its anticipation of the full cooperation of all stakeholders in the process and extended best wishes to all aspiring candidates.

The party is expected to organize the parliamentary elections in the orphan constituencies on December 2.

Justin-Frimpong-Koduah Pulse Ghana

A press release, signed by the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Friday, November 10, outlines the vetting process for aspiring Parliamentary candidates in these constituencies. This vetting will be conducted in the regional capitals from Tuesday, November 14, to Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Elections are scheduled to be held in all orphan constituencies on December 2, with the exception of Ketu North, Akatsi North, Yilo Krobo, Jomoro, Fomena, and Bawku Central.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

