According to the leader of the group, top members of the party like Kennedy Agyapong, Chairman Wontumi and Osei Asibey made them huge promises prior to the 2016 general elections.

He said sadly after they provided security for the party before and after the elections sometimes at the peril of their lives, the big promises made them is yet to be fulfilled.

"While campaigning in opposition Hon. Ken Agyapong, Chairman Wontumi, and the KMA Boss, Osei Assibey made big promises to us and urged us to work hard for the party with our strength and that once we come to power our efforts will be rewarded by giving us anything we request for. But after we toiled for this party to come to power these big men have failed us, not even a single word has been told to us members of the defunct Delta Force group", the leader Frank Asante said.

"We remain at home jobless. Our overall leader hasn’t been given a job, me as the Chairman has no job since the party came to power. Our boys know that once we the leaders have jobs to do, they’ll also be employed. But we have been used and dumped by our leaders and it’s so painful.”

The group has since been dissolved to the clashes that happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last December.