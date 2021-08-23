Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP has taken swipe at former President John Mahama for describing the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as corrupt.

Mahama who is on a 'Thank You' tour in the Northern region has said he has achieved a lot in fighting corruption to what is currently existing in the NPP government.

Reacting to the comments, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said the NPP wants to break the 8-year election cycle in 2024 in order to protect Ghana and the gains being made for Ghanaians from the likes of "Mahama the Disaster".

Pulse Ghana

He said Mahama was a disaster and wondered how he would handle the COVID-19 crisis and its disastrous impact on the economy.

In a Facebook post, he said "Our problems are, of course, many and varied. Our struggle is historic, deep, real, and naked. So, it is easy to be convinced by an acerbic and sweet tongue that can hit hard and promise paradise. But, we must be guided by what such a tongue does with its mind, heart, and hands when given the opportunity.

"My simple response to John Mahama on why NPP must break the 8 is because it is clear to Ghanaians that the NDC doesn’t seem to see any alternative to present to Ghanaians in 2024 but him, John Mahama, and it is obvious from what he did to what he inherited from his own boss, President John Atta Mills, that he would destroy what NPP was fixing if returned in future.