According to him, "The NPP has been the champion of electoral reforms. We spearheaded the transition from opaque ballot boxes to transparent ballot boxes. We transitioned from black and white voter ID cards to coloured ID cards with pictures. We also were the first party in government to introduce picture ID cards for all citizens."

Speaking at the party’s 29th-anniversary on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the party's Accra headquarters, he said: "We used to have a situation where the NDC limited the picture ID cards to only the big cities leaving the hinterlands but we felt that it was unfair. We also ensured a quantum leap from a manual voter register to a biometric voter register and voting."

Pulse Ghana

The National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay on his part said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is moving Ghana forward despite the "ugly noises" from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"The core value of the New Patriotic Party is commitment and dedication to public service.