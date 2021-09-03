As the home-region of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, the NPP won three out of seven Parliamentary seats.

The NPP’s regional secretariat and party loyalists there have hailed his appointment and thanked the appointing authority for the kind gesture.

Profile

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia is a businessman and the first ever Regional Chairman of the newly created Savannah Region.

He operates the largest photo studio in Northern Ghana, and he is also into commercial transport business.

He is a native of Daboya, capital of the North Gonja district. His political journey started during his secondary school days.

By: King Saha Abdullah, Contributor