In acknowledgement of his team’s stellar performance at the 2020 polls, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave him the topmost post.
NPP’s Savannah Regional Chairman get's top appointment (Pulse Contributor)
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Savannah Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia has been appointed to serve on the Mineral Commission’s governing board.
As the home-region of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, the NPP won three out of seven Parliamentary seats.
The NPP’s regional secretariat and party loyalists there have hailed his appointment and thanked the appointing authority for the kind gesture.
Profile
Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia is a businessman and the first ever Regional Chairman of the newly created Savannah Region.
He operates the largest photo studio in Northern Ghana, and he is also into commercial transport business.
He is a native of Daboya, capital of the North Gonja district. His political journey started during his secondary school days.
By: King Saha Abdullah, Contributor
Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh