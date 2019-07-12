He confirmed that he will be contesting the NDC’s parliamentary primaries in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he shared a campaign photo of himself, accompanied by the caption: “It’s official. I am running.”

“Vision and Competence… Vote Felix Kwakye Ofosu as parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese 2020,” the caption further reads.

Mr. Ofosu Kwakye served as a deputy Communications Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

Meanwhile, the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese seat is currently occupied by the NPP’s Elvis Morris Donko.