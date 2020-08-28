The latest among this fact-checking of projects executed under President Nana Addo Dankwa Aufo-Addo is the ‘One District One Factory’ for the people of the Krowor Municipality.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Parliamentary Candidate for the Krowor Constituency, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the factory purported to have been built is a white elephant.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse Ghana, she said the factory was supposed to be an ice-block factory for the fisherfolk at the coast, however, nothing of that sort currently exists.

“In Krowor, unfortunately for us, our 1D1F is a 40-footer container and this 40-footer container is supposed to produce ice blocks. When I went to investigate this project, I found out though this so-called factory is situated at the coast, it is not producing any ice blocks.”

“It’s not producing any ice block to help the fisherfolk and what they are going to do with it, I don’t know. It remains a white elephant probably because it was constructed by someone in the ‘elephant’ family”, she emphasized.

The NDC has earlier claimed that they have evidence of over 100 projects mentioned by the Vice President in his town hall address on infrastructure as either non-existent or has barely commenced.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the party said at a news conference in Accra, that the infrastructure achievements of the Akufo-Addo led administration is a “a cocktail of blatant falsehoods, ghost projects, and stolen projects.”

He said the “shockingly mediocre accomplishments” Dr. Bawumia listed to have been achieved by the Akufo-Addo government “will not even pass for the achievements of a rural Assemblyman, let alone a government that has had access to an unprecedented resource envelope of GH¢370 billion.”

Naa Momo, who is seeking to win back the Krowor seat for the NDC in the December 7 polls said she has embarked on numerous projects in the constituency to impact the lives of the people.

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

“I particularly focused on lactating mothers and teachers of private schools during the lockdown period. I shared food items and some other support to these people.”

She also mentioned a sustained humanitarian project she embarked on to touch the lives of vulnerable people in the constituency.

“I did a whole project that lasted more than 4 to 5 months that had me and my campaign team taking relief packs to the aged, persons with disability, and other vulnerable groups in the Krowor constituency.”

Contrasting the successful government of John Dramani Mahama to the current Akufo-Addo administration, she said she has no doubt in her mind about victory for her and the NDC in the upcoming polls on December 7.