Only vegetable minds will believe Bawumia's tax amnesty — Prof. Kobby

Prof. Mensah alleged that Dr. Bawumia's remarks could potentially incite public discontent against the government, specifically targeting the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He claimed that in a bid for political gain, Dr. Bawumia appears to be undermining the legitimate business operations of a public institution.

In a post on social media, Prof. Mensah said, "Because of political expediency a Vice President decides to illegitimise the business processes of a public institution, potentially inciting the people against the state."

He stated that only those with "vegetable minds" would believe Dr. Bawumia's tax amnesty and that the government should grant it now instead of playing with "veggie minds."

During his maiden address to the nation as the NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia had announced that his government will introduce a new friendly tax regime aimed at boosting businesses and making the private sector competitive.

At a stakeholder interaction with members of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he stressed the need for a new tax regime to aid his vision of carrying the private sector along under his government.

