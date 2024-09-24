Opoku-Agyemang begins 3-day Western Regional campaign to promote NDC's policies

With the region playing a key role in Ghana's economy, the tour is expected to highlight the NDC's vision for improving livelihoods, boosting local industries, and ensuring fair resource distribution.

The three-day tour will take Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Ellembelle, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Amenfi Central, Amenfi East.

The other areas are Prestea Huni Valley and Wassa East constituencies.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's Western Regional tour reflects her approach to politics, which is rooted in listening to the people and crafting policies that address their unique needs.

As she engages various communities, her message is clear: under the NDC's leadership, Ghana will see greater social and economic inclusivity, particularly for marginalised groups such as women and the youth.