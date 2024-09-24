Opoku-Agyemang begins 3-day Western Regional campaign to promote NDC's policies

Her campaign is focused on addressing the needs and concerns of the people in the region, which is known for its diverse economic activities, including agriculture, mining, and oil production.
The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has commenced a 3-day campaign tour of the Western Region as part of her efforts to engage grassroots supporters and rally voters ahead of the 2024 general elections.
With the region playing a key role in Ghana's economy, the tour is expected to highlight the NDC's vision for improving livelihoods, boosting local industries, and ensuring fair resource distribution.
The three-day tour will take Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Ellembelle, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Amenfi Central, Amenfi East.
The other areas are Prestea Huni Valley and Wassa East constituencies.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's Western Regional tour reflects her approach to politics, which is rooted in listening to the people and crafting policies that address their unique needs.
As she engages various communities, her message is clear: under the NDC's leadership, Ghana will see greater social and economic inclusivity, particularly for marginalised groups such as women and the youth.
With the 2024 elections fast approaching, the tour is expected to galvanise support for the NDC, positioning Opoku-Agyemang as a key figure in the party's bid to reclaim power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).