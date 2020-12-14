The maverick lawmaker has been lamenting about how close the elections was though President Akufo-Addo has performed absolutely well.

To him, one of the reasons why the government nearly lost at the polls was due to the arrogance of some of its appointees.

Speaking on Oman FM in Accra, Kennedy Agyapong said most of the Ministers were rude to Ghanaians.

“I constantly raised issues about the attitude of these arrogant ministers but they said I was destroying the party.”

“Clearly, their arrogant posture nearly created problems for the NPP in the elections. This time we are not going to allow that to happen,” he said.

He further revealed that majority of the supporters of the NPP were neglected and disrespected by the appointees.

Nonetheless, he said, these supporters stood by the party during the polls.

“The same party supporters who were neglected stood by us. It teaches us one lesson that we should not take them for granted”, he said.

Though President Akufo-Addo won the election, his party lost the overwhelming majority they had in Parliament in 2016.