Our opponents have been put to shame – Nana Addo jabs NDC

President Akufo-Addo believes the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has put its opponents to shame by fulfilling many of its campaign promises which were deemed unachievable.

Speaking at the NPP’s annual Delegates Congress held at Koforidua in the Eastern region, the President said the introduction of the Free SHS programme and other interventions are clear indications that government is bent on transforming the fortunes of the nation.

According to him, the NPP government will continue to prove its critics wrong by turning the economy around and fulfilling its key campaign promises.

“…whilst we have been working to turn our economy around, we have also been keeping some of our key promises to the people of Ghana. The skeptics and the naysayers have been put to shame – Free SHS is now a reality,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He explained that more young boys and girls are expected to be enrolled onto the Free SHS programme this year, adding that more teachers will also be employed to ensure quality education is provided.

“Last academic year, ninety thousand more young boys and girls got into Senior High School than they did the year before because of the policy. This year, the figure will double to one hundred and eighty thousand, and to take care of this additional population, we are going to recruit over eight thousand more teachers”.

Further highlighting his achievements in the last 24 months, the President said his government has “stabilised power supply, and have now made ‘dumsor’ a thing of the past, and, in the process, we have significantly reduced electricity tariffs”.

He took the opportunity to aim a sly dig at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting “digitisation and formalisation of the economy has begun in earnest. And all this has been done in 18 months. Four and a half years of Mahama’s government was bereft of any such achievement”.

President Akufo-Addo added: “We have doubled the Capitation Grant. We have expanded the School Feeding Programme. We need an educated workforce to build 21st century Ghanaian prosperity. We have restored teacher and nurses’ trainee allowances. We have revived the National Health Insurance Scheme. Much of the debt that was strangling it has been paid by judicious management, and the card has become meaningful again, because service providers are now being regularly paid.”