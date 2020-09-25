She said names from several polling stations cannot be found across the constituency and all the incidents add up to over 2000 names.

Supporting her claim with proof, the Klottey-Korley MP showed figures from 12 different polling stations in her constituency which illustrates some inconsistencies in the new voters' register.

Her claims comes up after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised a red flag on the anomalies happening with the register.

In a news conference addressed by its flagbearer, John Mahama in Accra yesterday, the NDC called on the EC to rectify all the challenges with the register.

They warned that failure to do that will lead to a flawed register and they will reject the results of the December polls if it is flawed.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings made her statements in a Facebook post.

Check out her post below