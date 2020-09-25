He said for the next three days, starting Friday, September 25, the party must turn its full attention to the exhibition exercise to ensure no supporter is disenfranchised.

According to him, all the efforts in campaigning will amount to nothing if a flawed electoral roll is used to conduct the elections.

Mahama gave the directive to suspend all campaigns during a press conference in Accra on Thursday.

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

“I wish to in consultation with the Functional Executive Committee ask all our constituency executives, regional executives and branch executives to halt any campaign activity for the next three days and just focus on this exhibition exercise.

“Submit your report on Monday,” the NDC flagbearer, who short his campaign tour over anomalies in the exhibition exercise, said.

The opposition NDC have been strong critics of the Electoral Commission (EC) following some irregularities in the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise.

This follows multiple reports that the names of some registrants are missing from the provisional voters’ register.

The EC has, however, played down the errors detected in the electoral roll, insisting such anomalies are the reason why the voters’ registration exhibition is held in order to rectify them.