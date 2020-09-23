There have been reports that the names of some registrants are missing from the provisional voters’ register.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer believes current happenings do not bode well for the upcoming elections.

He, therefore, called on the international communities to keep a keen eye on Ghana’s electoral process before things escalate.

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

“As things are going, we are not comfortable with the way the processes leading to the election,” Mahama said at a rally in the Bono region.

“We call on the international bodies. They should take an interest in what is happening in Ghana. We want international electoral observers should come long in advance to supervise the electoral process.”

He cautioned that the Electoral Commission (EC) should be ready to take blame if the country is plunged into a turmoil.

The NDC flagbearer also hit out at EC Chair Jean Mensa over her handling of the voter registration cards, saying her incompetence was “legendary”.

“We had our agents at all the polling stations, supervising the registration. If there was an issue with compiling the register where the codes of the various equipment were found to be duplicates and it was necessary to issue new voters’ cards, why were political parties not informed?

“And the point even is, if you issue those new voters’ cards at the district office, how will the people whose cards are affected know, so they can go for the new cards? There is so much wrong going on. The incompetence of this EC is legendary,” Mahama added.

Meanwhile, Mahama has suspended his regional campaign tours due to issues with the provisional voters register.