He said the NDC will not sit aloof and watch the Electoral Commission fluff its responsibilities to act fairly in the elections.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, the former president said if the challenges with the voters register is not resolved amicably, the NDC will not accept the results.

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The NDC flagbearer also called on the international community to focus their lens on Ghana in the run up to the election.

The opposition party claims thousands of names are missing from the voters register in areas deemed as its strongholds.