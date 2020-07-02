The Director of Research and Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako said the figure is from the party's collation of the number of voters captured in the ongoing exercise.

According to him, per their data, 520,000 has so far been registered and issued with their ID cards.

Speaking on Citi TV, Nimako stated that "I think day one and day two, what we have seen so far is encouraging, however, I am not too surprised by the position of Peter Boamah Otukunor. This is a program they never supported. I’m surprised that as of now, checking from our database, we are having almost five hundred and twenty thousand people registered."

The Electoral Commission (EC) began the nationwide voters' registration exercise on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

This follows a green light by the Supreme Court to compile a new electoral roll ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Commission said the exercise will be held at about 6.788 clusters made up of five registration centres each.

This means a total of 33,367 registration centres will be situated within the country and the exercise is expected to be conducted in phases, each spanning six days.