He revealed that Owusu Bempah will be jailed after investigations if found guilty.
Owusu Bempah will be jailed if found guilty — NDC man
Prince Henry, a member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a candidate for prosecution when the party comes to power in 2025.
Recommended articles
Though he didn't mention the 'corrupt scandals' Owusu Bempah is involved in but said he's a candidate for prosecution leading to jail if found guilty.
Earlier, Owusu Bempah claimed that the NPP has a considerably better track record managing the economy than the NDC adding that the NPP doesn't even compare itself to the NDC because in his opinion the NDC lacks a reliable track record.
According to him, the Fourth Republic is more sophisticated than simple slogans adding that Ghana's ethical voters demand from their elected officials that they take specific measures. The NPP consistently exhibits that.
He stated that 2024 will be decided by records, not by who can make the most derogatory remarks about their rival. The fact that John Mahama and his allies are incompetent cannot be changed by political mudslinging and fact-bending.
He also accused the 2024 flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama of twisting facts in his comments against the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Bempah who doubles as the Communications Manager of the Ghana Gas Company dared Mahama to swear by the popular river god deity 'antoa' whether he has never kept over one million dollars before in his house.
He stated that although the NPP does not support the action of Cecilia Dapaah in keeping such an amount of money at home, the NDC should stop being hypocritical in this matter.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh