Owusu Bempah will be jailed if found guilty — NDC man

Though he didn't mention the 'corrupt scandals' Owusu Bempah is involved in but said he's a candidate for prosecution leading to jail if found guilty.

Earlier, Owusu Bempah claimed that the NPP has a considerably better track record managing the economy than the NDC adding that the NPP doesn't even compare itself to the NDC because in his opinion the NDC lacks a reliable track record.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Fourth Republic is more sophisticated than simple slogans adding that Ghana's ethical voters demand from their elected officials that they take specific measures. The NPP consistently exhibits that.

He stated that 2024 will be decided by records, not by who can make the most derogatory remarks about their rival. The fact that John Mahama and his allies are incompetent cannot be changed by political mudslinging and fact-bending.

He also accused the 2024 flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama of twisting facts in his comments against the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Bempah who doubles as the Communications Manager of the Ghana Gas Company dared Mahama to swear by the popular river god deity 'antoa' whether he has never kept over one million dollars before in his house.