Parliament passes deal to trade bauxite for Chinese funded roads


The barter trade facility will be used to construct roads, hospitals, houses, rural electrification, interchanges, bridges and other government priority projects.

  • Published:
play

Parliament has passed a $2 billion Master Project Support Agreement (MPSM) between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation Limited for the construction of infrastructure projects.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo now believes in China than Ghana - Exton Cubic PRO

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta in his mid-year review budget said Ghana has an infrastructure deficit of $30 billion, citing inadequate financial resources as the problem.

The nation's bauxite reserve is estimated at $460 billion.

Meanwhile a pressure group, the Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape, is kicking against any move to mine bauxite in the Atewa Forest eserve.

READ MORE: Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff House to petition President Akufo-Addo

The group argues that the country’s forest reserve must not be used as collateral to solicit for funds.

"The country stands to benefit a lot because the forest provides water for a lot of people and that is not something that you can trade for bauxite. We are not against mining bauxite in totality, we think Ghana has got some reserve, and it is our right to exploit that and develop it for our own emancipation, and so it is so that they are trying to develop the bauxite reserve,” leader of the group, Daryl Bosu, said.

