Parliament approves over GH¢2 billion for Office of the President

Emmanuel Tornyi

Parliament has approved a budget of GH¢2,074,827,164 for the government machinery's office, covering the fiscal year concluding on December 31, 2024.

This decision, made on Thursday, December 21, 2022, marks a significant 100% increase from the previous year's sanctioned budget.

The proposed budget was introduced in the House and subsequently referred to the Finance Committee for thorough examination and reporting, adhering to the stipulations of Articles 179 and 180 of the 1992 Constitution, as well as Orders 88 and 140(4) of the Standing Orders of the House. The allocated funds are intended to support administrative, managerial, and technical services within the presidency.

The Office of Government Machinery encompasses various entities, such as the Office of the President, alongside associated offices like the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Vice-President's Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, Press Secretariat, the Millennium Development Authority, the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, and the Policy Coordination and Development Unit. Additionally, it includes entities like the Council of State, the Office of the Chief of State Protocol, the Ghana AIDS Commission, and ten other agencies.

The report submitted to Parliament emphasized that the approval was deemed necessary, as the office plays a pivotal role in institutionalizing open, transparent, and accountable governance. This aligns with the government's overarching development agenda, aiming to enhance the quality of life for the people of Ghana.

