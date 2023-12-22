Parliament approves over GH¢2 billion for Office of the President

The proposed budget was introduced in the House and subsequently referred to the Finance Committee for thorough examination and reporting, adhering to the stipulations of Articles 179 and 180 of the 1992 Constitution, as well as Orders 88 and 140(4) of the Standing Orders of the House. The allocated funds are intended to support administrative, managerial, and technical services within the presidency.

The Office of Government Machinery encompasses various entities, such as the Office of the President, alongside associated offices like the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Vice-President's Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, Press Secretariat, the Millennium Development Authority, the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, and the Policy Coordination and Development Unit. Additionally, it includes entities like the Council of State, the Office of the Chief of State Protocol, the Ghana AIDS Commission, and ten other agencies.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT