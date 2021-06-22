Parliament approves second batch of deputy minister nominees; Gifty Twum-Ampofo goes through

They include Mark Okraku Mantey – Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry.

The rest are Bright Wireko Brobbey- Employment Ministry, Michael Okyere Baafi – Trade and Industry Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam – Energy Ministry, Stephen Jaliyah – Roads and Highways Ministry, Thomas Mbomba – Foreign Affairs Ministry, Herbert Krapa – Trade and Industry Ministry, Fatimatu Abubakar – Information Ministry, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah – Attorney General and Justice Ministry, and Mahama Seini – Health Ministry.

Twum-Ampofo’s approval was frozen when the second approval list of the Appointments Committee of Parliament came out.

Those in her cohort – the second batch of vetted nominees – however, got approved.

There was a stalemate among the members of the Appointments Committee over the Abuakwa North MP’s nomination after Tamale North MP Alhassan Suhuyini publicly announced his decision to vote against her for, in his view, the female legislator’s unsatisfactory answers relating to bribery allegations levelled against her during the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 parliamentary primary.

Mr Suhuyini said he was “disappointed in the nominee’s lack of candour and what seems to be a conscience that is dead to the threat of bribery and corruption to our democracy”.

However, both the Majority and Minority on Tuesday, reached a consensus to approve the nomination of Madam Ampofo.