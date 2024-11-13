Parliament should resolve its issues; taking matters to court is wrong – Kwadwo Mpiani

Mr Mpiani was reacting to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, which overturned Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s declaration of the Agona West, Suhum, Amenfi Central, and Fomena seats as vacant, following the MPs' decision to switch their political allegiances.

On Tuesday, 12 November 2024, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, ruled by a 5-2 majority against the Speaker’s interpretation of Article 97 (1) (g) and (h). This ruling reaffirmed the NPP, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as the majority caucus in Parliament.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Mpiani urged Parliament to focus on building consensus and “should find a way of resolving issues instead of running to court.” In his view, the recent parliamentary impasse could have been avoided if all parties had been willing to engage in constructive discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

“I believe Parliament should be able to resolve issues itself. In this particular case, if you go back to Parliament and you don't get a quorum to take decisions, what have you achieved?” he questioned.