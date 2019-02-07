Mahama said the brutalisation of citizens by security personnel has no place in Ghana democracy.

He, therefore, urged NDC supporters to participate in the demonstration to show the world that the party stands for peace.

“I welcome the initiative of the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty and I encourage all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to participate in tomorrow’s demonstration,” the former president posted on Facebook on yesterday.

“Let’s show to the world that we stand for peace and that the violence displayed in AWW has no place in our democracy.”

Dubbed ‘Aagbe wo Demonstration’ which translates as ‘You are killing us demonstration’, the action is being backed by the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty.

The other parties involved are the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the Ghana Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP), the Democratic People’s Party (DPP), the People’s National Convention (PNC), United Front Party (UFP), the Eagle Party and the All People’s Congress (APC)

At least seven persons were reported injured following a shooting incident at last week’s Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

This was after some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

The protesting political parties have described the action of the security service as “barbaric and brutal.”

They hope to send a strong message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led government over “the growing atmosphere of insecurity in the country.”

Thursday’s demonstration will begin at the Old Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 6am to the Police Headquarters, through to the Jubilee House.