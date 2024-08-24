Persons with disabilities to receive free tertiary education - NDC manifesto

This is just one of the policies the NDC has pledged to roll out to improve access to and the quality of education in Ghana. Other policies include the already widely discussed ‘No-academic-fee policy for first years in public tertiary institutions’ and ‘Free Sanitary Pads for girls in school’ to help young girls maintain personal hygiene during their menstrual periods and remain in school.
All persons with disabilities will have access to tertiary education if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) returns to power after the December 7 general election, according to the opposition party’s manifesto.
Recommended articles
Meanwhile, according to the NDC’s manifesto, the next Mahama administration would “implement Free Primary Healthcare services from the CHPS compound level to the district level in the medium term.”
Explaining the policy further at the manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, Mahama said any Ghanaian who walks into any healthcare facility from the polyclinic level downwards would receive healthcare without having to pay for it. He added that the cost of healthcare services from the district hospital upwards would be covered by the National Health Insurance, which he said would be overhauled and properly funded to run effectively.
The former President, who is seeking a return to power, was speaking at the opposition party’s manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, August 24.
Below is the NDC’s vision for the health sector if it recaptures power in the December 7 general election:
QUALITY HEALTHCARE FOR ALL
- Uncap the National Health Insurance Levy.
- Re-prioritise the health sector by ensuring the timely release of payments to service providers.
- Establish the Ghana Medical Care Trust (MahamaCares) Fund to support persons with chronic diseases such as kidney failure (dialysis), cancers, sickle cell disease, diabetes, hypertension, and other heart diseases.
- Implement Free Primary Healthcare services from the CHPS compound level to the district level in the medium term.
- Expand health infrastructure to restore the automatic employment and timely deployment of health workers.
- Construct a state-of-the-art 500-bed Specialist Children’s Hospital and Fertility Centre in Accra.
- Expand facilities at the Ho Teaching Hospital to provide comprehensive specialist services with a view to establishing a quaternary hospital in the Volta Region to attract medical tourism.
- Build a Specialist and Trauma Hospital in the Oti Region for emergencies on the eastern corridor.
- Establish a modern dialysis centre in hospitals in regions that don’t have them.
- Build modern hospitals in Bawku, Yendi, and other underserved areas.