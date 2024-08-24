Persons with disabilities to receive free tertiary education - NDC manifesto

Meanwhile, according to the NDC’s manifesto, the next Mahama administration would “implement Free Primary Healthcare services from the CHPS compound level to the district level in the medium term.”

Explaining the policy further at the manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, Mahama said any Ghanaian who walks into any healthcare facility from the polyclinic level downwards would receive healthcare without having to pay for it. He added that the cost of healthcare services from the district hospital upwards would be covered by the National Health Insurance, which he said would be overhauled and properly funded to run effectively.

The former President, who is seeking a return to power, was speaking at the opposition party’s manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, August 24.

Below is the NDC’s vision for the health sector if it recaptures power in the December 7 general election:

QUALITY HEALTHCARE FOR ALL