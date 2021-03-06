The NDC scribe took his jab on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Former president John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama were also vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 2, at a hospital in Accra.

"I believe that all Ghanaians should avail themselves for the vaccines and indeed in Africa, we should be less hesitant about taking vaccines because all of us took vaccines when we were growing up, and it is due to these vaccines that today our children do not get all kinds of diseases like polio and smallpox among others," Mahama told the media after vaccination.

He further urged people to disregard all negative conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Vaccines are useful in preserving our health and so Ghanaians should disregard all these rumors. I agreed to take the vaccine publicly, so everyone would be assured that the vaccines are safe," he said.

Some of the key personalities who took the COVID vaccine this week include the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President.

The government of Ghana has taken delivery of some 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility.

The country seeks to immunize 20 million people from March 2 to October this year.

Meanwhile, Ghana on Friday, March 5, received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India, the second vaccines it has received to date.

A mass vaccination exercise has commenced as the country race against time to fight the pandemic since it broke out in March 12.