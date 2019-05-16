The party believes the importation of arms must be suspended until emerging security threats such as contract killings and vigilantism are dealt with.

In a statement, the NDC said the continuous importation of cache of guns has the tendency to increase tension in the country.

“These matters must have been exacerbated by what happened at Ayawaso, the assassination of Ahmed Suale, the kidnappings going on… and these things do not bode well for all of us as citizens,” the NDC’s Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah, told Joy News.

This comes after officials of Customs at the Tema Port last Thursday detained a container carrying firearms.

The officers from Customs, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and Port Security provided protection for the container overnight when it was detained.

Reports on social media suggested the container had a load sophisticated guns including AK 47 assault rifles, but this was later refuted by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Head of Preventive of the Customs Division of the GRA, Joseph Oppong Aboagye, further disclosed that the importer was duly licensed by the Interior Ministry.

However, the NDC is not convinced and wants the government to impose a temporary ban on the importation of guns.