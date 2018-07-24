Pulse.com.gh logo
Prepare for a bumpy ride – Koku Anyidoho to new EC Chair


Koku Anyidoho said there will be “no compromises” when it comes to dealing with the nominated EC Chair despite his acquaintances with her.

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has warned incoming Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, to expect a “bumpy” tenure.

According to him, there will be “no compromises” when it comes to dealing with the nominated EC Chair despite his acquaintances with her.

On Monday, Mrs. Jean Mensa was nominated by President Akufo-Addo as new Chairperson of the EC – a move which will see her replace the axed Charlotte Osei.

However, her nomination has been criticized by the opposition NDC, who believe she has strong ties with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement following Jean Mensah’s nomination, the NDC described the President’s decision as “shocking” whiles referring to the nominee as “pro-NPP and an-avowed anti-NDC person”.

It is a view backed by Koku Anyidoho, who has warned the incoming EC Chair not to expect to have things easy when she assumes office.

Speaking to Accra-based Accra FM, he said the road will be “bumpy”, especially at Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

“I hope she enjoys the ride because it's going to be bumpy. It's going to be very, very bumpy, especially when your classmate Koku Anyidoho is concerned, it’s going to be bumpy especially at IPAC meetings,” he said.

“Ordinarily, the circumstances under which, she is coming, draped in political colours, at IPAC meetings I’m also going to be in my NDC colours, too bad for her. When we meet outside IPAC meetings, we can be friends, but at IPAC meetings I’ll be representing the National Democratic Congress and no compromises.”

Also nominated for consideration as deputies are a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Eric Asare Bossman; Ms Adjoa Esuama Abrefa, a corporate legal practitioner with specialisation in land property acquisition, and Samuel Tettey, Director of Electoral services in charge of elections at the Electoral Commission.

