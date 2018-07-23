Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC boss

news

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has nominated the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Jean Mensah as the new Electoral Commissioner.

She replaces former Chairperson Charlotte Osei, who was fired by Nana Addo last month.

In an official announcement by government, it says the President sought the advice of the Council of State in accordance with Article 70 (2) of the Constitution.

The President also has appointed two deputies to aid Jean Mensah in her work. They are Mr. Samuel Tetteh as Deputy Chairperson and Dr. Eric Asare Bossman also as Deputy Chairperson.

Mrs Osei was removed on June 28, 2018 based on recommendations of the committee set up to investigate her and her deputies over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

This was after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146 (4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens recommended their removal from office.

