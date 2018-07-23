Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC boss


Appointment Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC boss

She replaces former Chairperson Charlotte Osei, who was fired by Nana Addo last month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jean Mensah is new EC boss play

Jean Mensah is new EC boss

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has nominated the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Jean Mensah as the new Electoral Commissioner.

She replaces former Chairperson Charlotte Osei, who was fired by Nana Addo last month.

In an official announcement by government, it says the President sought the advice of the Council of State in accordance with Article 70 (2) of the Constitution.

READ ALSO: We won't rest till Charlotte Osei is prosecuted - EC workers vow

The President also has appointed two deputies to aid Jean Mensah in her work. They are Mr. Samuel Tetteh as Deputy Chairperson and Dr. Eric Asare Bossman also as Deputy Chairperson.

Mrs Osei was removed on June 28, 2018 based on recommendations of the committee set up to investigate her and her deputies over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC boss play

Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC boss

 

This was after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146 (4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens recommended their removal from office.

Check out the official communication below:

Press Release on new EC Chair play

Press Release on new EC Chair
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Intercession: I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleads Intercession I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleads
Top Honour: Samira Bawumia lands another top international post Top Honour Samira Bawumia lands another top international post
Number 12: Kweku Baako owns a mining company- Kennedy Agyapong reveals Number 12 Kweku Baako owns a mining company- Kennedy Agyapong reveals
Ban On Fishing: Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng Ban On Fishing Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng
Campaign Promises: Akufo-Addo inspects 1-village-1-dam project site in Bongo Campaign Promises Akufo-Addo inspects 1-village-1-dam project site in Bongo
Interment: Amissah-Arthur to be buried at the military cemetery Interment Amissah-Arthur to be buried at the military cemetery

Recommended Videos

Political News: I need more prayers to fulfill my campaign promises - Akufo-Addo Political News I need more prayers to fulfill my campaign promises - Akufo-Addo
New EC Boss: Ghana's next EC boss to be Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu New EC Boss Ghana's next EC boss to be Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu
Budget Review: Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000 Budget Review Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Kweku Baako owns a mining company- Kennedy Agyapong revealsbullet
2 Appointment Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC bossbullet
3 Intercession I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleadsbullet
4 Legal Tussle Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Councilbullet
5 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Top Honour Samira Bawumia lands another top international postbullet
7 Innocence I didn't kill J.B Danquah - Anas confessesbullet
8 Remorse "I'm sorry" - Kweku Baako apologises over Anas/BBC...bullet
9 RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his...bullet
10 Campaign Promises Akufo-Addo inspects 1-village-1-dam...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Money ritual church emerges in Ghana
2018 Budget Review Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta
We have cleared GHS 6 billion debt inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta
Budget Review We have cleared GHS 6 billion debt inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta
Adwoa Sarfo
Our Money Adwoa Safo requests for $8500 from ‘broke’ NHIA
Akufo-Addo to tour Northern Ghana for 7 days
Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tour