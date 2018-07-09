Pulse.com.gh logo
We won't rest till Charlotte Osei is prosecuted - EC workers vow


EC Impasse We won't rest till Charlotte Osei is prosecuted - EC workers vow

Mrs. Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, were on Thursday, June 28 removed from office as Commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC) by Nana Akufo-Addo on grounds of “stated misbehaviour and incompetence”.

  • Published:
Charlotte Osei play

Charlotte Osei

Some staff of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) have vowed to pursue the procurement indictments on fired EC boss Charlotte Osei till she is prosecuted.

They said this amid petitioning the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate Charlotte Osei.

At a news conference Monday, July 9, 2018 the staff, numbering 16, argued aspects of the report of the Chief Justice’s committee on their petition which bothers on criminality on the part of Mrs. Osei, should be forwarded to the Special Prosecutor for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Sacked EC boss, Charlotte Osei play

Sacked EC boss, Charlotte Osei

 

“We shall leave no stone unturned in our quest to ensure that she faces the full effects of the law which she gleefully breached with wanton recklessness,” they vowed.

Some other citizens have also petitioned the Supreme Court to have Mrs Charlotte Osei reinstated. Her dismissal has brought a lot of cross-fire between the two biggest political parties NDC and NPP.

