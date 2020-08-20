He said the actions and utterances of Nana Addo as a candidate and as president has shown that he is violent.

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM on the vigilante law, he said the inaction of the law is due to the government on implementing it.

To him, it is largely because "Papa no" [to wit, that man, in twi referring to President Akufo-Addo) who was supposed to ensure the implementation of the law is violence-personified and is happily living up to his infamous “all-die-be-die” mantra.

“Nothing happened to the minister and those illegal forces who caused the mayhem....pressure from the masses forced Akufo-Addo government to set up a Short Commission to delve into the matter and bring the perpetrators to book but I said that it was not going to work because I have known Akufo-Addo from childhood to be someone who supports and encourages violence”, he went hard at the President.

“It is one year already since the passage of the vigilantism bill and nothing has been done to those who caused the chaotic incident and maimed innocent people who had gone out to vote”, he stated.

President Akufo Addo directs GES to review sanctions meted out to rioting final year SHS students

“I was of the view that if we collectively discuss the issue, we would be able to identify the cause of the rising vigilantism in the country and able to find out why we are unable to resolve the vigilantism but when I made this suggestion, the government did not budge and the President said he knows what is good for the country and so he passed the vigilantism law with his majority in Parliament”, he asserted.