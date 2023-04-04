This comes after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Monday, April 3, 2023, held meetings with the National Council on the timelines of the party's presidential and parliamentary primaries.
Presidential race: NPP to elect Nana Addo's successor on November 4
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on November 4, 2023, to hold a presidential primary to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
The presidential primary would open on Friday, May 26, 2023, and close on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
For the parliamentary primaries, nominations would open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.
The parliamentary primaries would be held on February 24, 2024.
Nomination forms for the parliamentary primaries would be sold a GH¢3,000 and filing fees at GH¢35,000.
The National Council further barred National, Regional, and Constituency party executives and MMDCEs from contesting in Constituencies where the party has sitting members of the party.
So far, seven stalwarts of the NPP have made public their intentions to lead the party.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh