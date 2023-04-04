Presidential race: NPP to elect Nana Addo's successor on November 4

The presidential primary would open on Friday, May 26, 2023, and close on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

For the parliamentary primaries, nominations would open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.

The parliamentary primaries would be held on February 24, 2024.

Pulse Ghana

Nomination forms for the parliamentary primaries would be sold a GH¢3,000 and filing fees at GH¢35,000.

The National Council further barred National, Regional, and Constituency party executives and MMDCEs from contesting in Constituencies where the party has sitting members of the party.