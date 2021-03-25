He said the first step in doing this is for the potential flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to replace his running mate in the 2020 elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Starr FM, Ras Mubarak said he will prefer a running mate from the Greater Accra region.

”In my candid opinion, John Mahama should run, Jane Naana was fantastic on the ticket but I think we could do with a change in running mate. A Ga running mate would be great”

Mr. Mahama run the 2020 polls with the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor as his running mate. They lost the polls to incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A political scince lecturer formerly of the Methodist University, Dr. Osei Bonsu also made similar comments on John Mahama and a potential running mate in 2024.

He said John Dramani Mahama cannot win if he presents Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as running mate in the next elections.

Dr Osei Bonsu wants NDC’s three-time Presidential Candidate to change Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang if he is re-elected to lead the party in 2024.

“The future for NDC is bright if John Mahama leads NDC in 2024; meanwhile he can’t pair Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate because he wouldn’t be able to contest after 2028 and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang could also not lead NDC because she would be old."

“Opoku-Agyemang would be too old in 2028 and beyond and if NDC insists choosing her as a running mate for Mahama, it would affect their future chances,” he reiterated.