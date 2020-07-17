He said some big wigs of the NDC close to Prof Opoku-Agyemang after her appointment as the running mate called on him [Owusu Bempah] for spiritual assistance.

Owusu Bempah during his 31st December 2019 watch-night service recalled that anyone chosen to partner Mahama might die.

He revealed on Accra-based Asempa FM while reechoing his prophecy about the fate of the NDC running mate ahead of the 2020 elections.

The man of God claimed the NDC in its quest to win the elections promised a voodoo spirit [human sacrifice].

"The person the party will take as a sacrifice if it wins the elections is the running mate so the person must be very prayerful if he or she wants to live," he opined.

Bempah added that he is not discouraging anyone interested to partner Mahama but "that person must pray at least twice a week."

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, NDC running mate for 2020 election

But Owusu Bempah speaking on Accra-based Okay FM clarified that his prophecy on 31st night did not mean that the chosen running mate will die automatically.

"I am not saying that if Mahama picks anyone as a running mate, the person will automatically die but if you are chosen as the running mate, you have to do well to raise prayer tower of at least 5 people to pray for you twice a week for your protection.

"The prayers must continue during and after the election. The NDC will lose the 2020 election but prayers must continue for the woman for 12 months. There is an Islamic clergy who has come out to say that the woman should not sit in her car for 72 hours but I will say the woman should not sit in her car for more than 72 hours. This does not mean she should stop praying every day; she should raise prayer group and they should pray for her every week, at least twice or once a week," he said.

He emphasized that "the prayer group should start praying from now up to December 7 and after the December election, they should continue with the prayers for the next 12 months before something will move away."