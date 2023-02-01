Prosecute officials involved in the mismanagement of COVID-19 funds — NDC to Nana Addo

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, under the "Moment of Truth" series, the party's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi outlined what he described as fifteen 'shocking revelations' contained in the report of the Auditor-General.

The party called for the head of the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu for impropriety in the purchase of vaccines worth $120,192,379.80 from UNICEF/AVAT after the Auditor-General disclosed that vaccines valued at only $38,322,000 were supplied to the National Cold Storage, meaning $81.8 million worth of vaccines is yet to be delivered.

The party also faulted the use of GH¢10.3 million to purchase Special Life Insurance Cover for 10,000 frontline Health Workers without evidence of a Life Insurance Policy document and a list of beneficiaries.

Many had raised questions at the height of the pandemic following various risks faced by frontline Health Workers which resulted in some fatalities. President Akufo-Addo subsequently announced in one of his addresses the government's intention to provide life insurance cover for all frontline health workers.

However, the NDC contends that the arrangement that led to the procurement of 30% life insurance cover from Enterprise Insurance was irregular and therefore smacks of some underhand dealing, given the absence of a policy document and list of beneficiaries.

While commenting on the finding of the report on invoices received from various suppliers for the supply of food to the National Food Buffer Stock Company, the party cited the Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company for what it calls over-invoicing of waybills, thereby occasioning a loss of GH¢1,406,085.00. The party is therefore calling for the refund of the said funds into the state’s coffers.

Describing the Akufo-Addo government as a "monument of waste and corruption", Gyamfi lamented how a contractor working on a holding, treatment, and isolation center at Naleriguin the North East Region received advanced payments amounting to US$4.5 million, and subsequently abandoned work on the $15 million facility.

Bemoaning the absence of a performance bond or insurance guarantee at the time of awarding the contract, the NDC argues this has occasioned huge financial loss to the state.

As part of demands for a series of actions on the report, the party called on the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to compel the Auditor-General to exercise his power of surcharge and disallowance to "retrieve all COVID-19 funds that have been misapplied or misused through various infractions and veritable acts of criminality."