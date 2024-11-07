Providing voters register lists breakdown not required by law - EC clarifies

During the meeting, the NDC requested a summary of these lists. While the EC noted that it is not obligated by law to provide such statistics, it decided to accommodate the NDC's request. In an effort to enhance transparency and accountability, the EC took extra time to generate the summaries requested by the NDC, organised on a regional basis.

In response to media and stakeholder queries as to why these summaries were not included in the soft copies provided to the parties, the EC explained that, "since 1992, it has only provided soft copies of the Certified Voters Register to political parties without the detailed breakdowns requested by the NDC."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

This move by the EC follows through on its pledge, made during the last IPAC Meeting on 15th October 2024, to release the Certified Voters Register within the first week of November.