Providing voters register lists breakdown not required by law - EC clarifies

On Wednesday, 6th November 2024, the EC provided all registered political parties and Independent Presidential Candidates with the soft copies of the Certified Voters Register, in compliance with Sub-Regulation 4 of Regulation 27 of Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 91. The soft copies, which were provided on external hard drives, contained several key lists: the Valid Voters Register, the Exceptions List, the Multiples List, the Transferred Voters List, the Absent Voters List, the Manual Verification List, the Proxy Voters List, and the Special Voters List.
The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has clarified that, although it is not required by law to provide a breakdown of the Voters Register Lists given to political parties, it granted a request from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the spirit of responsiveness.
During the meeting, the NDC requested a summary of these lists. While the EC noted that it is not obligated by law to provide such statistics, it decided to accommodate the NDC's request. In an effort to enhance transparency and accountability, the EC took extra time to generate the summaries requested by the NDC, organised on a regional basis.
In response to media and stakeholder queries as to why these summaries were not included in the soft copies provided to the parties, the EC explained that, "since 1992, it has only provided soft copies of the Certified Voters Register to political parties without the detailed breakdowns requested by the NDC."
This move by the EC follows through on its pledge, made during the last IPAC Meeting on 15th October 2024, to release the Certified Voters Register within the first week of November.
The Electoral Commission has assured all stakeholders that the Certified Voters Register is robust, credible, and ready to support a free, fair, and transparent election in December 2024. The EC has called on the public to continue supporting its efforts to ensure credible elections.