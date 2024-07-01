Pulse Polls: Mahama whips Bawumia in popularity on social media

This poll underscores Mahama’s strong online presence and engagement with the public on social media platforms.

On X, the NDC flagbearer got 70.8% while the Vice President got 29.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

His substantial lead suggests that he has a more resonant appeal among users of X, potentially reflecting wider public sentiment.

Dr. Bawumia, despite his active participation and significant following, trails behind Mahama in this particular metric of popularity. The results indicate the competitive nature of the political landscape as both candidates prepare for the upcoming elections.

Pulse Ghana's poll highlights the ongoing battle for public favour and the critical role of social media in shaping political narratives and influencing voter perceptions.

As the election approaches, the impact of these platforms on political campaigns will likely intensify, with candidates striving to bolster their online influence and connect with the electorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings provide an interesting insight into the current political dynamics, showing how digital engagement can reflect broader political trends and voter inclinations.

Relatedly, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has selected Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

According to JoyNews’ Presidential Affairs correspondent Elton Brobbey, a meeting took place at the Jubilee House where the Vice President Dr Bawumia presented his choice to the President.

Elton Brobbey clarified that President Akufo-Addo offered some advice and shared his thoughts but eventually accepted Dr Bawumia's choice.

ADVERTISEMENT