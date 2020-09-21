He said President Akufo-Addo and his government has taken them for granted for a long time and its high time they vote them out.

Citing the lack of developmental projects in the Ashanti Region, the NDC MP said the Region is the stronghold of the region only in principle.

Mr Muntaka said these at a health screening exercise organised by I am for Prof Naana Jane Association for Kayayies, Aboboya riders, Market women and driver unions at Asawase in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, 20 September 2020.

"Ashanti region has shown commitment to NPP but NPP has not shown gratitude. NPP has not shown that what the region has done they appreciate so they must take their vote away to teach them that if you're NPP government and you disregard Ashanti region this is what is going to happen to you.”

“I think when they do that any NPP government in future will take Ashanti region seriously," the lawmaker stated.

Bawumia and Nana Addo

He mentioned that President Akufo-Addo promised to construct interchanges in Kumasi, Accra and Temale but noted that work have started on the Accra and Temale interchanges but nothing has been seen in Kumasi.

The Asawase legislator noted that the NPP government is gradually turning Kumasi into a village, and therefore, called on residents in the region to let the party know that they cannot be taken for granted by voting against the NPP in the upcoming general elections.