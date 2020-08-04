  1. news
  2. politics

Quiz: What do you know about Ghana's democracy?

Kojo Emmanuel
Tell your friends
Democracy may be a word familiar to most, but it is a concept still misunderstood and misused in a time when totalitarian regimes and military dictatorships attempted to claim popular support by pinning democratic labels upon themselves.

Who defined democracy as a government of the people, by the people and for the people?

Abraham Lincoln
John Stuart Mill
Winston Churchill
George Washington

Who was Ghana's first-ever president?

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia
J. B Danquah
Hilla Limann

What was the date for Ghana's first election?

7 December 1958
27 April 1960
24 February 1966

Who was the last military ruler before democracy returned in 1992?

Major General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka
Jerry John Rawlings
Major Gen. J. A. Ankrah

What's the longest time you can rule Ghana according to the 1992 constitution?

4 years
8 years
3 years
5 years

Who is the current speaker of Parliament?

Joyce Bamford Addo
Doe Adjaho
Prof Mike Ocquaye
Alban Bagbin

How many lawmakers are in Parliament?

200
230
230
275
195
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Kojo Emmanuel More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh