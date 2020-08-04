Quiz: What do you know about Ghana's democracy?
Democracy may be a word familiar to most, but it is a concept still misunderstood and misused in a time when totalitarian regimes and military dictatorships attempted to claim popular support by pinning democratic labels upon themselves.
Who defined democracy as a government of the people, by the people and for the people?
Abraham Lincoln
John Stuart Mill
Winston Churchill
George Washington
Who was Ghana's first-ever president?
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia
J. B Danquah
Hilla Limann
What was the date for Ghana's first election?
7 December 1958
27 April 1960
24 February 1966
Who was the last military ruler before democracy returned in 1992?
Major General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka
Jerry John Rawlings
Major Gen. J. A. Ankrah
What's the longest time you can rule Ghana according to the 1992 constitution?
4 years
8 years
3 years
5 years
Who is the current speaker of Parliament?
Joyce Bamford Addo
Doe Adjaho
Prof Mike Ocquaye
Alban Bagbin
How many lawmakers are in Parliament?
200
230
230
275
195
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh