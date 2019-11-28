In a statement issued by the office of Rawlings, it said: "Former President Rawlings has neither written to the government nor made any public statement on the separatist declaration."

It said "The attention of the office of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic, has been drawn to publications in the media alleging he has written to the government on the breakaway declaration by the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

Independence-seeking Western Togoland

"The media and public should please disregard the report.

"The former President intends to issue a statement on the developments in due course."

The group based in Ho in the Volta Region has been pushing for the secession of the Volta Region, claiming that the region was an independent state before being made to join Ghana in a plebiscite.

The group is said to be stirring emotions in the region for the restoration of a so-called Western Togoland as a state.

Giving reasons for the desire to secede some months ago, the group argued that by the dictates of the 1956 plebiscite, the terms were no longer binding on the parties and that even certain portions of present Ghana were not considered during the referendum.

To this end, the group claims the time has come to separate Western Togoland from Ghana and make it stand as an independent state.

After several agitations, the group decided to actualise its intention and declare an independent State of Western Togoland today, May 9, 2019.