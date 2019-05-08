Charles Kormi Kudjordjie, also known as Papavi Hogbedetor, and eight others were charged by the police with conspiracy to commit treason felony, abetment of unlawful training, unlawful assembly and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

The leaders are Bisa Akorli, 54, Kofi Dzreke, 39, Thompson Tsigbe, 58, Benjamin Agbadzada, 48, Agbenyega Akudzi, 54, Freemen Blikaku, 36, and Nkpe Tsryiri Kudzo aged 61.

According to the Director General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu, their statements had been taken and the docket forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice.

He said the police were on the heels of the other accomplices who managed to escape arrest.

He said the call by the Police Administration to members of the public, especially residents of Ho and its environs, to volunteer information on the activities of the group, its leaders and members to the police to assist in investigations.

He said anyone with information that would lead to the arrest of the members of the group should report to the nearest Police Station or call toll-free on 191 or 18555.

The group is said to be stirring emotions in the region for the restoration of a so-called Western Togoland as a state.

Giving reasons for the desire to secede some months ago, the group argued that by the dictates of the 1956 plebiscite, the terms were no longer binding on the parties and that even certain portions of present Ghana were not considered during the referendum.