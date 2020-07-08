He said the NDC founder is no longer the focus of any political discussion in the country.

The seasoned journalist, said on Accra based Peace FM that Rawlings is no longer relevant in contemporary Ghanaian politics.

While reacting to the former president’s recent interview with Kwaku Sakyi-Addo about Rawlings’ presidential regime and other related topics, he said the former leader should have done more reflection about the said interview and refrained.

In his submission, “Mr Rawlings for some time now, he’s not my focus and right now he shouldn’t be the focus. We’re barely six months away from an election and Mr Rawlings intrudes himself…he should have reflected a bit and known that some of his utterances will provoke reactions and those reactions I can say he will not be happy with them…”

Recounting some major executions under the PNDC regime, the veteran journalist was quick to add that all his responses and reservations about JJ Rawlings and his regime will be projected in his upcoming book which is currently being worked on.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

“…Mr Rawlings, I have taken a conscious decision that my focus on you will be reflected in the book that I’m writing and that’s all. He was no longer of any serious relevance and significance to contemporary Ghanaian politics as far as I am concerned. He’s done his part and moved on the rest will be historical recollection…” he posited.

But, according to Kweku Baako, it became necessary to walk Ghanaians down memory lane because Mr Rawlings peddled falsehood about him in his recent interview.