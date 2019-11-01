According to him, politicians and businesspeople are gradually owning the voices of journalists.

Rawlings said this when a delegation from the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) paid him a courtesy call on Thursday.

He said “things have gone so bad” that journalists have become puppets to politicians and businesspeople.

“How are you going to fight them? I don’t know but you have to try. You have to work hard at it,” urged persons in the media.

Rawlings went on to condemn the recent spate of attacks on journalists and other persons in the media.

He noted that journalists should be allowed to work freely, because they have a critical role in the development of any country.

He said journalists must be bold to speak truth to power at all times without compromising their integrity.