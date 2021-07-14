Rebecca Akufo-Addo presents refund cheque to state

This is in fulfilment of her decision to refund the money after she received public backlash following parliamentary approval of the Professor Ntiamoa-Baidu committee’s recommendation for her and the wife of the Vice-President to be paid salaries equivalent to those of cabinet ministers.

Read the notification letter to the Presidency signed by Shirley Laryea below;

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has also decided to refund all allowances paid her since 2017 to the state.

Mrs Bawumia has also said she will not accept any monies allocated to her pursuant to the recommendations of the Ntiamoa-Baidu-led committee as approved by parliament on 6 January 2021.