Rebecca Akufo-Addo presents refund cheque to state

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has refunded an amount of GHS899,097.84 as allowance paid to her from 7 January 2017 to date, to the state.
The First Lady issued a Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited cheque number 000002 for the said amount to the office of the Chief of Staff on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
This is in fulfilment of her decision to refund the money after she received public backlash following parliamentary approval of the Professor Ntiamoa-Baidu committee’s recommendation for her and the wife of the Vice-President to be paid salaries equivalent to those of cabinet ministers.
Read the notification letter to the Presidency signed by Shirley Laryea below;
Meanwhile, Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has also decided to refund all allowances paid her since 2017 to the state.
Mrs Bawumia has also said she will not accept any monies allocated to her pursuant to the recommendations of the Ntiamoa-Baidu-led committee as approved by parliament on 6 January 2021.
Mrs Bawumia, in a statement, however, said she continues to be committed to the service of the nation and deliver humanitarian intervention and initiatives in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.
