According to him, the MP who doubles as the Minority Chief said he must be voted out to allow a new face to rule.

Nana Addo who is on a tour in the Ashanti region addressing a gathering of Zongo chiefs and constituents said: "I know it’s not yet time to campaign for the upcoming elections but you benefit more if you start the work early".

"Muntaka has stayed too long in the Parliament House; he has nothing new to do there so allow another person to also go there and try so that we can realise the development that we want," he added.

The President while in the region inspected the Drobonso Community Day SHS and also commissioned a One District One Factory project.

Nana Addo, during his visit to the region, met chiefs and opinion leaders to discuss the upcoming referendum on voting for Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka

He also visited St. Monica' Senior High School in Asante Mampong where he charged beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy to shame critics of the program by obtaining good grades when they sit for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination next year.

Muntaka Mubarak in politics

He first entered the Parliament on the ticket of the NDC in 2005 when he won a by-election with a majority of 11,142 replacing the late Dr. Gibrine also of the NDC who had won the seat in December 2004 with a majority of 4,474.

In 2009, he was the Minister for Youth and Sports and requested by late President Atta Mills to proceed on leave while allegations of corruption against him were investigated.

Nana Addo

Muntaka, however, resigned from the government following the acceptance by Atta Mills of the findings of the investigating committee.

He subsequently retained his seat and also won the next election in 2012.

Alhaji Muntaka is currently the Minority Chief Whip in parliament.