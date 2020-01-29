According to him, "Should you, members of the diplomatic corps be notified of any evidence of corruption against any of my appointees, I insist that they [should] be shared with my office to enable action to be taken on the matter."

READ MORE: FLASHBACK: SADA scandal won't happen in my gov't - Nana Addo

He made the call to the members of the diplomatic corps on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at a meeting at the Peduase Lodge.

He said twenty-one officials of the previous administration are standing trial over their involvement in alleged acts of corruption or causing financial loss to the State.

Commenting the PDS scandal that rocked the government in 2019, Nana Addo said: "despite self-serving allegations based on deliberate misinformation the actions government took to bring the PDS concession agreement under the Millennium Corporation Contract to an end was to prevent rather than condone wrongdoing."

"The war against corruption will not be won overnight, but with political will, it will be won. I did not come into politics to enrich myself but to serve the public interest."

He said his government will be transparent and accountable to Ghanaians.

"I am determined to help build in Ghana a model and culture of transparent open and accountable governance that will be the equal of any on the face of the planet," he added.