He said such early scramble for power can derail the government's agenda in the next four years.

The former Executive Director of Danquah Institute made these remarks in the light of recent reports that the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Akoto Afriyie has started campaigning for the 2024 presidential slot.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “The world is in crisis. Ghana is part of the world. Therefore, Ghana is in crisis. Which part of this, don’t you get, Mr Cabinet Member!"

“Governments everywhere have a big multi-task of fighting the virus, fighting economic hardships, fighting for food and jobs, fighting the debt and deficit and, here in Ghana, we are also fighting for transformation.

“This is not the time to be planting for delegates and votes.”

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

He added “If your focus, as a member of Akufo-Addo’s government, is to first fight for your own ambition and transformation, then, please, feel free to move over to move on.

“Please note: NPP in power must first succeed for NPP to succeed NPP!

“Build on this power we have now for your own power trip not to be tripped by your priority tripped wires. Be wise!”