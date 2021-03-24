In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the party said its disciplinary committee found Allotey Jacobs guilty of allegations of misconduct and anti-party conduct brought against him.

"The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party.

"The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance with article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your immediate expulsion from the party," it said.

However, reacting to the letter from the NDC, Allotey Jacobs stated that the "Expulsion letter is pointless and baseless. It has no purpose. The NDC is full of confusion. I don’t believe in personality worship. A lot more people will be coming out like me. If you're in that party, you are in the devil's den."

He said he resigned from the party long ago before the expulsion letter.

He accused the party leadership of covering up their inefficiencies in the 2020 elections.

"I don't know whether they are brainless or not when somebody has already come out to say I no longer belong to that party why do you issue that statement. I don't owe them one pesewa and they can report to the police that they have their things with me. Their statement is visionless and brainless," he told Accra-based Starr FM.