According to him, claim by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, when he testified before the same Commission, that he arrived at the polling station with bikers is false and should be ignored.

"Honorable Kan Dapaah said I arrived in a car with three people in the car and 15 motorbikers; that is what I want to put on record that I did not appear in that manner at the polling station," he said.

During the cross examination at the Justice Emile Short's Commission of Inquiry on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Accra, the NDC MP stated that there were more than 20 gun shots by the masked heavily built men who he said assaulted him.

"Honourable Bryan Acheampong also said that I arrived there alone in my car but with 15 motorbikers. Again, I want to state for emphasis that I arrived alone in my car without bikers," Sam George added.

The MP narrating the ordeal to the Commission said in the course of the confusion, which arose as a result of multiple gunshots fired into the crowd by the national security operatives, "I [Sam George] saw an individual in a white t-shirt and brown trousers lying motionless bleeding from his mouth and his nose. As I made my way out, I saw the deputy regional women’s organiser of the NDC running and crying: ‘They’ve killed him’. At the time, I had left with Double [nickname of a national security operative]. The gentleman was motionless and bleeding from his mouth and nose after I’ve seen him being kicked repeatedly on the floor [by four or five national security operatives].

"I repeated to the men: ‘This is so wrong, you can’t kill a man in his own house; this is wrong. No matter how long it takes, justice will be served’. As I walked away, my name was called from a vehicle, ‘Sam George, Sam George you think you are so strong? You’ll see what we’ll do to you'.

"At that point, I turned around and asked: ‘What will you do to me? Are you a security officer or a party agent?’ These were my questions to them. I said nothing more than that. The last thing I remember being said to me from the officer in the vehicle was: ‘This is the beginning of 2020. Walahi.’

"Then I noticed a gentleman standing to my left was hit by one of the security operatives standing there. I was trying to understand what was going on when another officer dressed in all black, who I have gone ahead to identify as Mohammed Sulley, the son of the late Nanton Na and an operative of the national security, who was on an operation that day, assaulted me.

"He hit me the first time and I pushed him back and asked him: ‘Why are you hitting me, what is my offence?' And he hit me a second time.

"There were uniformed police officers on the scene and the only intervention was to pick up a mobile phone of the national security operative that had fallen down and not to protect me, an unarmed citizen of the Republic of Ghana.

"From the corner of my eye, I noticed another national security operative, this time dressed in the black top and a [pair of] khaki trousers and wearing a bulletproof vest. He was also masked, jumped and hit me from the side of the neck. So, when I hear testimonies that I was assaulted by one man, my Lords, the evidence and videos contradict that position. At least, two officers of the national security assaulted me."