He said his men did not treat the civilians who were arrested well.

"They did not handle them in a professional way, the way they were thought to handle such situations. When they arrested some civilians there, some conducted themselves well, some decided to run away after the arrest and my boys pounced on them," he said.

According to him, his men wore mask because of the nature of the operation they had to conduct.

"As SWAT, some of the men we go on the field with are used as surveillance officers who give us valuable information from areas that most of us cannot go. So when there is an operation and they know that they can be easily identified and can affect subsequent operations they wear the mask. It is not for any bad motive," he told the Commission of Inquiry tasked by the president to probe the by-election violence.

In a video that went viral, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Dzata George was assaulted by a security man who sprang out of one of the vehicles being used by the SWAT team.

He confirmed that the security operative who assaulted Sam George was a member of the SWAT team.

He said the MP made a sensitive comment that provoked the civilian operative to assault him.

However, DSP Azugu requested for an in-camera session for the exact comments from Sam George to be told the commission which was granted.

